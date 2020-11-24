Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has told local government officials to be honest about their economic situations. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Premier Li Keqiang orders provincial governments to ‘tell the truth’ about economic conditions
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has told provincial governments to be honest about local economic conditions
- Local officials must focus on stabilising employment, expanding domestic demand and strengthening supervision, Li said
