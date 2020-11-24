President-elect Joe Biden’s reported choice of Janet Yellen indicates a more orthodox approach to China on economic issues. Photo: AFP President-elect Joe Biden’s reported choice of Janet Yellen indicates a more orthodox approach to China on economic issues. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary pick Yellen faces huge challenge to reconcile China trade policy, support American economy

  • President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly selected former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen for US treasury secretary
  • The pick suggests more orthodox and predictable US engagement with China on economic issues over the next four years, analysts say

Karen Yeung
Updated: 9:57pm, 24 Nov, 2020

