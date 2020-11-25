Tianjin’s economic output in the first three quarters of 2020 was 1 trillion yuan (US$151.8 billion), only a third of the size of Shanghai and Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock
Which Chinese city will be the biggest loser in 2020? It’s not Wuhan
- Tianjin, one of China’s four municipalities, is grabbing attention as its once-booming economy slowly fades
- Its relative decline shows the limits of state-led growth and is a cautionary tale for debt-fuelled development
