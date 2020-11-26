Shenzhen has grabbed headlines for its impressive economic growth and status as China’s hi-tech capital. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen’s population size, key to gauging economic development, remains a matter of debate
- Beijing has designated Shenzhen a model city with special powers to make reforms, but the exact size of the city is key to determining progress
- Officially, Shenzhen has a population of 13 million, but data suggests it could be more than 20 million, putting enormous strain on social services
