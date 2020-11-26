Shenzhen has grabbed headlines for its impressive economic growth and status as China’s hi-tech capital. Photo: Getty Images Shenzhen has grabbed headlines for its impressive economic growth and status as China’s hi-tech capital. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen has grabbed headlines for its impressive economic growth and status as China’s hi-tech capital. Photo: Getty Images
Economy /  China Economy

Shenzhen’s population size, key to gauging economic development, remains a matter of debate

  • Beijing has designated Shenzhen a model city with special powers to make reforms, but the exact size of the city is key to determining progress
  • Officially, Shenzhen has a population of 13 million, but data suggests it could be more than 20 million, putting enormous strain on social services

Topic |   Shenzhen
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 9:21am, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen has grabbed headlines for its impressive economic growth and status as China’s hi-tech capital. Photo: Getty Images Shenzhen has grabbed headlines for its impressive economic growth and status as China’s hi-tech capital. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen has grabbed headlines for its impressive economic growth and status as China’s hi-tech capital. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE