Vice-Premier Liu He says China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy does not mean reducing interaction with the outside world. Photo: Bloomberg Vice-Premier Liu He says China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy does not mean reducing interaction with the outside world. Photo: Bloomberg
Vice-Premier Liu He says China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy does not mean reducing interaction with the outside world. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Liu He vows Beijing will not give up economic opening with ‘dual circulation’ strategy

  • Vice-Premier Liu He says China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy does not mean reducing interaction with the outside world
  • China will continue to seek ‘wider, broader and deeper’ economic opening, while shielding itself from external uncertainty

Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 8:15pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vice-Premier Liu He says China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy does not mean reducing interaction with the outside world. Photo: Bloomberg Vice-Premier Liu He says China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy does not mean reducing interaction with the outside world. Photo: Bloomberg
Vice-Premier Liu He says China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy does not mean reducing interaction with the outside world. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE