Poverty in China is defined as an annual cash income of 2,300 yuan (US$349), set using 2010 prices, or around 4,000 yuan (US$607) in annual income at current prices. Photo: Xinhua
China closing in on declaring initial victory in beating poverty despite turbulent 2020, but concerns remain

  • China declares that all 832 of the nation’s 3,000 counties that were designated as poor in 2012 have now been lifted out of poverty based on average income
  • But critics argue China set the poverty level too low and that the announcement hides a sharp increase in the income gap between urban and rural areas

Orange Wang

Updated: 4:00pm, 26 Nov, 2020

