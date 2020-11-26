Debate over China-US ties has heated up in Beijing after Joe Biden was elected president. Photo: AFP Debate over China-US ties has heated up in Beijing after Joe Biden was elected president. Photo: AFP
Debate over China-US ties has heated up in Beijing after Joe Biden was elected president. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

US-China relations: Beijing sees chance for thaw in ties under Biden, but keeps expectations in check

  • Debate over China-US ties has heated up in Beijing policy circles as the White House transitions to a Joe Biden administration
  • Climate change and pandemic control are tipped as possible areas of bilateral cooperation, but there is still concern over decoupling

Topic |   US-China relations
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:59am, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Debate over China-US ties has heated up in Beijing after Joe Biden was elected president. Photo: AFP Debate over China-US ties has heated up in Beijing after Joe Biden was elected president. Photo: AFP
Debate over China-US ties has heated up in Beijing after Joe Biden was elected president. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE