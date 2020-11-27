From January to October, profits among big industrial companies grew 0.7 per cent on an annual basis, easing from the 2.4 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year. Photo: Reuters From January to October, profits among big industrial companies grew 0.7 per cent on an annual basis, easing from the 2.4 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year. Photo: Reuters
China’s industrial giants see profits in October grow at fastest pace in nearly nine years

  • From January to October, profits among China’s big industrial companies grew by 0.7 per cent on an annual basis
  • In October alone, profits among large industrial firms increased by 28.2 per cent year on year

Updated: 11:03am, 27 Nov, 2020

