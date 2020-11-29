China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua
China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China food security: how’s it going and why’s it important?

  • China needs to feed 1.4 billion people, but recently African swine fever, the coronavirus and natural disasters have raised questions about its food security
  • Imports play a key role in China’s food supply chain, including its commitments under the phase one trade deal with the United States

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:30pm, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua
China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE