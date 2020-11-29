China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
China food security: how’s it going and why’s it important?
- China needs to feed 1.4 billion people, but recently African swine fever, the coronavirus and natural disasters have raised questions about its food security
- Imports play a key role in China’s food supply chain, including its commitments under the phase one trade deal with the United States
Topic | China economy
China remains a net exporter of rice, meaning it exports more than it imports. Photo: Xinhua