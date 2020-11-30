China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in November. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic activity extended its strong growth in November as manufacturing, services sentiment grows
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was 52.1 in November, up from 51.4 in October to its highest since September 2017
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, was 56.4 last month – the highest reading since June 2012
Topic | China economy
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in November. Photo: Xinhua