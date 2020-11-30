China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of sentiment in the services and construction sectors – rose to 56.4 in November from October’s reading of 56.2. Photo: Reuters
China unlikely to ease up on stimulus just yet even as economic recovery gathers pace in November
- China’s manufacturing and non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ indices, which measure economic sentiment, rose in November for the ninth month in a row
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to its highest since September 2017, while the non-manufacturing PMI was the highest since June 2012
Topic | China economy
China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of sentiment in the services and construction sectors – rose to 56.4 in November from October’s reading of 56.2. Photo: Reuters