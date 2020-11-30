According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China to overtake US to become world’s top consumer goods market ‘very soon’
- Retail sales in China reached 40 trillion yuan (US$6 trillion) last year, and Beijing is switching its focus to its domestic economy to support the economy
- According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019 but are under pressure this year due to the coronavirus
