According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China to overtake US to become world’s top consumer goods market ‘very soon’

  • Retail sales in China reached 40 trillion yuan (US$6 trillion) last year, and Beijing is switching its focus to its domestic economy to support the economy
  • According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019 but are under pressure this year due to the coronavirus

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
According to the US census bureau, American retail sales totalled 6.2 trillion in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE