Migrant labourers pick cotton on a farm run by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Photo: AP Migrant labourers pick cotton on a farm run by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Photo: AP
Migrant labourers pick cotton on a farm run by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Deadline passes for US firms to cut Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps goods from supply chains

  • US sanctions had been imposed on the sprawling XPCC and its network of majority-owned subsidiaries because of ‘serious rights abuses against ethnic minorities’
  • Former Trump White House officials expect movement on the Uygur Forced Labour Bill in the lame duck congressional period, but it will be a race against time

Topic |   Xinjiang
Finbarr BerminghamJacob Fromer
Finbarr Bermingham and Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:21am, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrant labourers pick cotton on a farm run by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Photo: AP Migrant labourers pick cotton on a farm run by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Photo: AP
Migrant labourers pick cotton on a farm run by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE