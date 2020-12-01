Property loans in China currently make up about 39 per cent of total outstanding bank lending, says Guo Shuqing. Photo: Xinhua
Is China ripe for a subprime crisis? Regulator sees bank property loans as ‘biggest grey rhino risk’ for financial system
- Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, says property is now the biggest risk facing China’s financial system
- Property loans in China currently account for about 39 per cent of total outstanding bank lending, and Guo says steps must be taken to avoid ‘bubbles’
