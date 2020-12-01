Before it went bust, the PlusToken platform’s 2.7 million members contributed approximately 14.8 billion yuan (US$2.25 billion) worth of eight types of cryptocurrencies, including more than 310,000 bitcoin. Illustration: Shutterstock
Chinese cryptocurrency scam ringleaders jailed in US$2.25 billion Ponzi scheme involving PlusToken platform
- Court in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, sentences those behind a multinational pyramid scheme to up to 11 years in prison
- Size of the PlusToken scam makes it one of the largest uncovered Ponzi schemes in China to have taken advantage of blockchain technology
Topic | Bitcoin
