Chinese cryptocurrency scam ringleaders jailed in US$2.25 billion Ponzi scheme involving PlusToken platform

  • Court in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, sentences those behind a multinational pyramid scheme to up to 11 years in prison
  • Size of the PlusToken scam makes it one of the largest uncovered Ponzi schemes in China to have taken advantage of blockchain technology

Sidney Leng
Updated: 7:15pm, 1 Dec, 2020

