Long Yongtu, Beijing’s former No 1 trade official, says China could meet entry requirements to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Photo: Yujing Liu
China’s former trade chief hits out at ‘groundless’ claims country cannot join CPTPP
- Long Yongtu, who negotiated China’s entry to the WTO, says presence of Singapore and Vietnam in Pacific trade pact is good sign for China
- Long hopes a push to join CPTPP will lead to more domestic reform in China’s state-owned enterprises
