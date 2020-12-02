US president-elect Joe Biden says the “best China strategy” is to get all traditional US allies in Asia and Europe “on the same page”. Photo: AP
US-China relations: Biden says trade-war tariffs to remain in place for now as alliance building comes first
- US president-elect tells The New York Times he will not make any ‘immediate moves’ to lift trade-war tariffs ahead of trade-deal review
- Biden says ‘best China strategy’ is to get traditional Asian and European allies ‘on the same page’
