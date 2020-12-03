Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: EPA-EFE Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

breaking | China’s services sector sentiment surged in November

  • Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October
  • On Monday, the official non-manufacturing PMI was 56.4 last month – the highest reading since June 2012

Topic |   China economy
Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:01am, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: EPA-EFE Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE