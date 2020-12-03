China does not disclose how much US debt it owns, but the US Treasury publishes monthly data on all foreign holders of US debt, and China has historically been among the top foreign holders of US debt along with Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
US debt to China: how big is it and why is it important?
- As of the end of September, China owned US$1.06 trillion of the US$20.4 trillion of total outstanding US government debt issued by the US Department of the Treasury
- Since the start of the trade war in 2018, there has been concern over China possibly weaponising its US debt holding as a way to retaliate against trade tariffs
