Yi Gang, governor of the PBOC, says a ‘firewall’ must be set up between the treasury and the central bank. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank governor tells local governments, lenders: don’t count on a bail out

  • Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank cannot guarantee to bail out local governments or lenders
  • The bank must maintain a ‘firewall’ with its federal treasury and ‘must not assume corporate credit risk’, Yi wrote

Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 3 Dec, 2020

Yi Gang, governor of the PBOC, says a ‘firewall’ must be set up between the treasury and the central bank. Photo: Bloomberg
