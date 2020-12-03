Yi Gang, governor of the PBOC, says a ‘firewall’ must be set up between the treasury and the central bank. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank governor tells local governments, lenders: don’t count on a bail out
- Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank cannot guarantee to bail out local governments or lenders
- The bank must maintain a ‘firewall’ with its federal treasury and ‘must not assume corporate credit risk’, Yi wrote
