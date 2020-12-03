China’s Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy: has the service sector improved enough to start scaling back stimulus?
- Key gauge of sentiment among smaller, private-sector firms dashed expectations for a slight decline and rose sharply to the second-highest level since April 2010
- The data fits well with the government’s narrative that its supportive policies for small businesses are starting to work to support a strong, broad-based recovery
China’s Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October. Photo: Bloomberg