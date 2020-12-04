Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke this week with the Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management advisory board headed by Apple CEO Tim Cook, seen here at last year’s China Development forum in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s president turns on charm with global business leaders, vowing ‘opportunities’ as nation opens its doors wider
- Xi Jinping speaks directly to heavyweight business entrepreneurs and invites feedback on economic development
- Comments to international business community come amid concerns that US-China relations could remain rocky under US President-elect Joe Biden
Topic | China economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke this week with the Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management advisory board headed by Apple CEO Tim Cook, seen here at last year’s China Development forum in Beijing. Photo: Reuters