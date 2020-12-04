Eddie Yue Wai-man is the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Photo: Nora Tam Eddie Yue Wai-man is the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Photo: Nora Tam
Eddie Yue Wai-man is the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Photo: Nora Tam
Economy /  China Economy

China’s closer ties with Hong Kong’s bond market to create ‘enormous opportunities’ for city

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) are looking at expanding the current Bond Connect scheme
  • No timeline has been set to establish the so-called southbound leg of the scheme to match the existing Stock Connect system that already allows two-way trading

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 6:29pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Eddie Yue Wai-man is the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Photo: Nora Tam Eddie Yue Wai-man is the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Photo: Nora Tam
Eddie Yue Wai-man is the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE