A new generation of Chinese cadres in their late 50s have assumed ministerial and provincial positions, including top roles at the commerce and agriculture ministries. Photo: AFP
China reveals new generation of top-level government appointees, including an ex-copy machine salesman and fighter jet designer
- Beijing has reorganised ministerial and provincial rankings, promoting a new crop of party cadres to top positions
- The newly-promoted cadres come from various backgrounds, but each brings decades of experience in a particular field
Topic | China economy
A new generation of Chinese cadres in their late 50s have assumed ministerial and provincial positions, including top roles at the commerce and agriculture ministries. Photo: AFP