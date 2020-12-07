China’s trade surplus surged to US$75.42 billion last month, from US$58.44 billion in October as export growth outstripped imports again. Photo: Xinhua China’s trade surplus surged to US$75.42 billion last month, from US$58.44 billion in October as export growth outstripped imports again. Photo: Xinhua
China’s trade surplus surged to US$75.42 billion last month, from US$58.44 billion in October as export growth outstripped imports again. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

breaking | China trade: exports sent rocketing, as coronavirus lockdowns returned to the West

  • In November, China’s exports grew by 21.1 per cent from a year earlier, while imports grew by 4.5 per cent
  • China’s factories continue to benefit from lockdowns elsewhere in the world, with exports growing for the sixth month in a row

Topic |   China trade
Finbarr BerminghamSidney Leng
Finbarr Bermingham and Sidney Leng

Updated: 11:16am, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s trade surplus surged to US$75.42 billion last month, from US$58.44 billion in October as export growth outstripped imports again. Photo: Xinhua China’s trade surplus surged to US$75.42 billion last month, from US$58.44 billion in October as export growth outstripped imports again. Photo: Xinhua
China’s trade surplus surged to US$75.42 billion last month, from US$58.44 billion in October as export growth outstripped imports again. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE