China’s trade surplus surged to US$75.42 billion last month, from US$58.44 billion in October as export growth outstripped imports again. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | China trade: exports sent rocketing, as coronavirus lockdowns returned to the West
- In November, China’s exports grew by 21.1 per cent from a year earlier, while imports grew by 4.5 per cent
- China’s factories continue to benefit from lockdowns elsewhere in the world, with exports growing for the sixth month in a row
Topic | China trade
