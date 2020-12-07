China’s shadow banking sector was estimated to be worth about 84.8 trillion yuan (US$12.9 trillion) in 2019. Photo: Reuters China’s shadow banking sector was estimated to be worth about 84.8 trillion yuan (US$12.9 trillion) in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China estimates shadow banking worth US$12.9 trillion as it moves to clean up high-risk sector

  • Chinese regulators say shadow banking sector equivalent to 86 per cent of gross domestic product in 2019
  • Industry must be ‘constantly dismantled’ as part of China’s financial de-risking campaign, authorities say

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:32pm, 7 Dec, 2020

