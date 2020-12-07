China has imposed duties and informal bans on a range of important Australian exports, from barley and beef to wine and coal. Photo: Reuters
China’s US, Australia trade continues to grow in record-breaking month despite ongoing geopolitical spats
- Record-breaking Chinese export data saw exports to sparring partners Australia and the United States grow strongly in November year on year
- China’s surplus with the United States surged to the highest point of Donald Trump’s four-year presidency, despite his vow to eradicate it
Topic | China trade
China has imposed duties and informal bans on a range of important Australian exports, from barley and beef to wine and coal. Photo: Reuters