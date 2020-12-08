China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October 2020, compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago. Photo: AFP China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October 2020, compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago. Photo: AFP
China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October 2020, compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China trade: everything you need to know

  • China’s export-driven economy was the workshop of the world for decades, accounting for 13 per cent of the world’s exports in 2017
  • After a bruising few years for China’s trade economy, exports have come roaring back in recent months, even as imports lag

Topic |   China trade
Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October 2020, compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago. Photo: AFP China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October 2020, compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago. Photo: AFP
China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October 2020, compared with a year earlier, while its imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE