China’s producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, dropped 1.5 per cent in November from a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | China’s economy reports consumer deflation for the first time in 11 years
- China’s official consumer price index (CPI) fell to minus 0.5 per cent in November from a year earlier from 0.5 per cent growth in October
- The decline in China’s producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, slowed to minus 1.5 per cent in November from a year earlier
