Economy /  China Economy

breaking | China’s economy reports consumer deflation for the first time in 11 years

  • China’s official consumer price index (CPI) fell to minus 0.5 per cent in November from a year earlier from 0.5 per cent growth in October
  • The decline in China’s producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, slowed to minus 1.5 per cent in November from a year earlier

Topic |   China inflation
Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:11am, 9 Dec, 2020

