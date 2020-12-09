Taiwan’s total exports rose to a record US$32 billion in November, a jump of 12 per cent over the same month last year, with electronics exports contributing significantly. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan’s total exports rose to a record US$32 billion in November, a jump of 12 per cent over the same month last year, with electronics exports contributing significantly. Photo: EPA-EFE
US sanctions on China send Taiwan tech exports to mainland, Hong Kong surging

  • Some 45.2 per cent of Taiwan’s exports went to mainland China and Hong Kong in November, up 17.2 per cent year on year
  • Parts for consumer electronics made up the bulk of shipments, as China tries to reduce dependence on American technology

Ralph Jennings

Updated: 11:41am, 9 Dec, 2020

