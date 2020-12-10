Since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, China has brought 21 cases to the global trade body and has been the defendant in 44 cases. Photo: AFP Since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, China has brought 21 cases to the global trade body and has been the defendant in 44 cases. Photo: AFP
Since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, China has brought 21 cases to the global trade body and has been the defendant in 44 cases. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China tariffs: what are they and how are they used?

  • Tariffs, along with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, are tools in the protectionist trade policy armoury, but their functions and applications differ
  • In recent years, China has seen a spike in bilateral tariffs with the United States, due to the tit-for-tat tariffs levied on each other’s exports during the ongoing trade war

Topic |   China tariffs
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 6:30pm, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, China has brought 21 cases to the global trade body and has been the defendant in 44 cases. Photo: AFP Since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, China has brought 21 cases to the global trade body and has been the defendant in 44 cases. Photo: AFP
Since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, China has brought 21 cases to the global trade body and has been the defendant in 44 cases. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE