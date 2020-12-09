Ships wait to be loaded with iron ore at Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: iron ore price surges amid strong demand and souring ties
- The price of iron ore – a key raw material in steelmaking – has risen to the highest level since March 2013, according to the China Iron and Steel Association
- The strained relationship between Beijing and Canberra is adding concerns that bilateral iron ore trade could be disrupted
