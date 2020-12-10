One of China’s C919 passenger jets is assembled at the Comac research centre in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s commercial plane aspirations are overblown and no threat to Boeing or Airbus, Washington think tank finds
- Centre for Strategic and International Studies gives a wholesale rejection of Beijing’s dream to break up commercial aircraft duopoly
- Any US sanctions on the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China also said to be ‘counterproductive’, as China could retaliate by not buying from US companies such as Boeing
