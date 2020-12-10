One of China’s C919 passenger jets is assembled at the Comac research centre in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg One of China’s C919 passenger jets is assembled at the Comac research centre in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s commercial plane aspirations are overblown and no threat to Boeing or Airbus, Washington think tank finds

  • Centre for Strategic and International Studies gives a wholesale rejection of Beijing’s dream to break up commercial aircraft duopoly
  • Any US sanctions on the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China also said to be ‘counterproductive’, as China could retaliate by not buying from US companies such as Boeing

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 10 Dec, 2020

