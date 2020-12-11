The coronavirus has further strained fiscal conditions for local governments struggling with debt. Photo: EPA-EFE The coronavirus has further strained fiscal conditions for local governments struggling with debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
The coronavirus has further strained fiscal conditions for local governments struggling with debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China debt: local government default risk grows as authorities struggle to repay credit

  • Debt owned by local government financing entities has increased substantially this year as regions borrow money to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus
  • But strained fiscal conditions among local governments have raised questions about their ability to repay years of cheap credit, much of which matures next year

Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The coronavirus has further strained fiscal conditions for local governments struggling with debt. Photo: EPA-EFE The coronavirus has further strained fiscal conditions for local governments struggling with debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
The coronavirus has further strained fiscal conditions for local governments struggling with debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE