US president-elect Joe Biden has picked Katherine Tai to lead the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). Image: C-SPAN
Biden’s US trade chief pick, Katherine Tai, ‘unmatched’ on China trade issues and would not be soft on Beijing, sources say
- Katherine Tai is a native Mandarin speaker who led US trade enforcement on China during time with Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)
- Ex-Trump official says she would ‘share Lighthizer’s hawkishness on China’, but has history of building coalitions at home and abroad
Topic | US-China relations
US president-elect Joe Biden has picked Katherine Tai to lead the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). Image: C-SPAN