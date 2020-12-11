President Xi Jinping and hundreds of party officials are set to convene for the annual Central Economic Work Conference in coming days. Photo: Reuters President Xi Jinping and hundreds of party officials are set to convene for the annual Central Economic Work Conference in coming days. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic vulnerabilities to be focus of 2021 work conference amid strong GDP forecast, analysts say

  • Communist Party officials are expected to convene for the annual Central Economic Work Conference in coming days
  • With headline growth likely to be strong next year, the focus is expected to be on addressing domestic economic risk

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Dec, 2020

