The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects Chinese sales to modestly grow next year and hit 30 million units in 2025. Photo: AFP
China’s resurgent car sales set to match 2019 levels despite coronavirus, recovery continues in November

  • China is expected to sell over 20 million passenger vehicles and 5 million commercial vehicles in 2020 having sold a total of 25.77 million last year
  • Car sales in China rose 12.6 per cent in November from the same month a year earlier to 2.77 million vehicles, the eighth straight monthly rise

Reuters
Updated: 2:49pm, 11 Dec, 2020

