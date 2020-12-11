The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects Chinese sales to modestly grow next year and hit 30 million units in 2025. Photo: AFP
China’s resurgent car sales set to match 2019 levels despite coronavirus, recovery continues in November
- China is expected to sell over 20 million passenger vehicles and 5 million commercial vehicles in 2020 having sold a total of 25.77 million last year
- Car sales in China rose 12.6 per cent in November from the same month a year earlier to 2.77 million vehicles, the eighth straight monthly rise
Topic | China economy
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects Chinese sales to modestly grow next year and hit 30 million units in 2025. Photo: AFP