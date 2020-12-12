The Taiwanese government has revised up its annual economic growth estimate for 2020 to 2.5 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s 2020 economic growth looks to outpace mainland China’s for first time in decades
- Not since 1991 has self-ruled Taiwan seen greater annual economic growth than that reported by the world’s current second-largest economy
- The island’s economy grew 3.9 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, and it is expected to grow 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter
Topic | Taiwan
The Taiwanese government has revised up its annual economic growth estimate for 2020 to 2.5 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg