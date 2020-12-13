Members participate in the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, last month. Photo: EPA-EFE Members participate in the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Asean influence sets stage for new superpower battleground with US, as the ball shifts to Biden’s court

  • In America’s absence, China has been strengthening its economic hand in Southeast Asia, while the region is becoming increasingly important amid trade disputes
  • But ‘incorrigible hedgers’ in Asean do not want to become pawns in a geopolitical game between the world’s largest economies

Cissy Zhou and Finbarr Bermingham
Cissy Zhou and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:15pm, 13 Dec, 2020

