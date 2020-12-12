A spike in imported iron ore prices threatens the profitability of steel plants in China, which buy nearly 90 per cent of their supply from overseas. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Beijing steel group demands answers from BHP over soaring iron ore prices
- The China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) says it had a ‘candid exchange of views’ with BHP on soaring iron ore prices on Thursday
- A spike in costs threatens the profitability of Chinese steel plants, which are on track to set a record for crude steel production this year
