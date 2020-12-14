China Minsheng Bank launched an internal investigation when it emerged the banker was selling fake investment products. Photo: Reuters China Minsheng Bank launched an internal investigation when it emerged the banker was selling fake investment products. Photo: Reuters
China Minsheng Bank launched an internal investigation when it emerged the banker was selling fake investment products. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

‘Star’ Chinese banker jailed for life for stealing US$400m from clients in Ponzi scheme

  • Zhang Ying, the former head of a branch of China Minsheng Bank, sold clients fake wealth management products
  • The banker used the money to finance a lavish lifestyle, buying property in Beijing and a villa in the tropical city of Sanya

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China Minsheng Bank launched an internal investigation when it emerged the banker was selling fake investment products. Photo: Reuters China Minsheng Bank launched an internal investigation when it emerged the banker was selling fake investment products. Photo: Reuters
China Minsheng Bank launched an internal investigation when it emerged the banker was selling fake investment products. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE