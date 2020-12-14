Zhou Xiaochuan, the former governor of the People’s Bank of China, is an advocate for Beijing’s digital currency plan. Photo: EPA-EFE Zhou Xiaochuan, the former governor of the People’s Bank of China, is an advocate for Beijing’s digital currency plan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s digital currency no threat to global monetary systems, former central bank chief says

  • Beijing is not seeking to replace existing currencies with its digital yuan, ex-PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan tells Shanghai forum
  • But its ability to process payments and handle foreign exchange transactions simultaneously and in real time could transform cross-border trade, he says

Karen Yeung
Updated: 12:00am, 14 Dec, 2020

