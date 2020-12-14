The Chinese currency has strengthened continuously since June alongside the country’s rapid economic recovery from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan to continue rise against US dollar in short term, but when will Beijing say enough?
- Some economists see the yuan strengthening into 2021, but others say Beijing will step in as it could hurt the nation’s competitiveness and jeopardise its policy agenda
- The yuan has strengthened since June alongside the country’s rapid economic recovery from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | China economy
