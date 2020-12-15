A Danke banner hangs on the New York Stock Exchange Building in January, celebrating the initial public offering of the Chinese online residential rental company. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tenants, landlords left dismayed by Danke debacle after US-listed firm fails to pay up, leading to evictions
- Danke, run by New York-listed Phoenix Tree Holdings, has been accused of not paying landlords, leading to contract cancellations and greater scrutiny of start-ups
- Authorities from Beijing to Guangzhou have had to scramble to keep the situation from escalating into social unrest after news of a young man’s death
Topic | China economy
