A Danke banner hangs on the New York Stock Exchange Building in January, celebrating the initial public offering of the Chinese online residential rental company. Photo: Shutterstock A Danke banner hangs on the New York Stock Exchange Building in January, celebrating the initial public offering of the Chinese online residential rental company. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tenants, landlords left dismayed by Danke debacle after US-listed firm fails to pay up, leading to evictions

  • Danke, run by New York-listed Phoenix Tree Holdings, has been accused of not paying landlords, leading to contract cancellations and greater scrutiny of start-ups
  • Authorities from Beijing to Guangzhou have had to scramble to keep the situation from escalating into social unrest after news of a young man’s death

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Dec, 2020

