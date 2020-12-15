Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption trends in the world’s most populous nation, grew by 5.0 per cent from a year earlier, marking the fourth successive month of expansion. Photo: Reuters
developing | China’s economic recovery broadened in November as retail sales, industrial production rise further
- Retail sales grew by 5.0 per cent from a year earlier, marking the fourth successive month of expansion
- Industrial production, a gauge of manufacturing, mining and utilities output, grew by 7.0 per cent from a year earlier, up from 6.9 per cent in October
Topic | China economy
