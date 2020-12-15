Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 6.3 per cent in the first 11 months of 2020 year on year to 899.38 billion yuan (US$137.3 billion). Photo: Reuters Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 6.3 per cent in the first 11 months of 2020 year on year to 899.38 billion yuan (US$137.3 billion). Photo: Reuters
China FDI up 6.3 per cent in 2020, with November up 5.5 per cent

  • Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 6.3 per cent in the first 11 months of 2020 year on year to 899.38 billion yuan (US$137.3 billion)
  • FDI rose 5.5 per cent in November from a year earlier to 98.7 billion yuan (US$15 billion

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:46pm, 15 Dec, 2020

