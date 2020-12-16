Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets for most of last year in a failed attempt to remove Nicolas Maduro from the presidency. Photo: AFP
Chinese-Venezuelans desperate to extend China stay as authorities tighten rules on visa extensions
- Many of the 30,000 Chinese-Venezuelans living in Enping, Guangdong province, face a grim scenario: return to their ‘shattered’ South American home or illegally stay in China
- Chinese authorities recently stopped approving visa extensions for holders of expired Venezuelan passports, but Venezuelans are currently unable to obtain new passports
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets for most of last year in a failed attempt to remove Nicolas Maduro from the presidency. Photo: AFP