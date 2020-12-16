China’s two purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) are indicators of the economic health of the economy, gauging business sentiment in the sector. Photo: Xinhua
China manufacturing: everything you need to know
- China is the world’s largest manufacturer in terms of output and has earned a reputation as the ‘world’s factory’
- China’s two purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) are indicators of the economic health of the economy, gauging sentiment in the business sector
