In the next few days, China's top policymakers will gather for the Central Economic Work Conference to decide on specific economic policy steps for the coming year.
China eyes demand-side reforms over stimulus measures to boost domestic consumption, economy

  • New policy focus is in line with China’s dual-circulation economic strategy unveiled in May, as nation seeks to rely more on domestic demand and home-grown innovation
  • However, China’s top leadership has pointed to a lack of quality in the supply of goods and services as being incompatible with people’s desire for a better life

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Dec, 2020

