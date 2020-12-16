In the next few days, China’s top policymakers will gather for the Central Economic Work Conference to decide on specific economic policy steps for the coming year. Photo: Xinhua
China eyes demand-side reforms over stimulus measures to boost domestic consumption, economy
- New policy focus is in line with China’s dual-circulation economic strategy unveiled in May, as nation seeks to rely more on domestic demand and home-grown innovation
- However, China’s top leadership has pointed to a lack of quality in the supply of goods and services as being incompatible with people’s desire for a better life
