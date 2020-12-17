US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer with Chinese vice-premier Liu He in 2019. Photo: AP US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer with Chinese vice-premier Liu He in 2019. Photo: AP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer with Chinese vice-premier Liu He in 2019. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Keep tariffs on China and ‘hold their feet to the fire’ says US trade tsar

  • Outgoing Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s advice to president-elect Joe Biden is to keep up the pressure on Beijing
  • Incoming administration should stick to the phase one trade deal and solve specific issues through dispute settlement process, he says

Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer with Chinese vice-premier Liu He in 2019. Photo: AP US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer with Chinese vice-premier Liu He in 2019. Photo: AP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer with Chinese vice-premier Liu He in 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE